WAS ‘PAEDOPHILE RING’ AUTHOR MURDERED?

Loved ones say he would never have killed himself and was in fear for his life

The death of a Port Elizabeth ex-policeman and co-author of a new bombshell book has left his associates shocked and burning with questions over what is initially being treated as a suicide. News of the death of Mark Minnie – who was back in his former home city and staying with a friend – spread like wildfire and triggered a flurry of incredulous reaction from close acquaintances, who said they did not believe he would take his own life and that he feared for his safety.

