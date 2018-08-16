Creche principal’s sentencing hearing postponed

The pre-sentencing procedure in the case of the King William's Town creche principal who was found guilty of biting a six-year-old has been postponed to August 22.

Cindy Reely from Joyful Noise was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous harm in July after she admitted to biting the boy who was in her care back in 2016.

The 45-year-old admitted to the Dispatch that she bit the boy after he bit another child who was also in her care.

She claims she bit him to teach him a lesson. State prosecutor, Pam Matinise asked Thursday for the matter to be postponed due to unavailability of the compiler of a report from social development.

The matter was heard at the King William's Town magistrate’s court.