Detroit church holds vigil for ailing ‘Queen of Soul’ Franklin

The Detroit church once led by Aretha Franklin’s father — and where she first tested her remarkable voice — filled with music once again Wednesday as dozens gathered for a prayer vigil for the ailing “Queen of Soul”.

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and music legend Stevie Wonder were among the latest to visit the 76-year-old icon, as news of her failing health led to a flood of well-wishes this week.

Dozens, including ministers from multiple Detroit-area churches, gathered at New Bethel Baptist Church for a 500am service dedicated to Franklin, who influenced generations over a five-decade career.

Few details have emerged about the singer’s condition or illness, but she is said to be in hospice care, surrounded by family and friends.

The singer’s father CL Franklin was a preacher at New Bethel church, where a young Aretha got her start singing gospel music. And gospel music once again shook the walls of the church during the early-morning service in honor of the creator of unforgettable hits such as “Respect,” “Natural Woman” and “I Say a Little Prayer.”