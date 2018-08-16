Hanekom says ‘the land was stolen’

Call it what you like but the land was originally stolen. Those were the words of South African tourism minister and ANC national executive committee member Derek Hanekom.

Hanekom was speaking earlierto journalists in Tsitsikamma outside Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape during a media launch to mark tourism month to be celebrated on September 27.

He made the remark while responding to a question about the future of the land used for tourism purposes with the threat of expropriation of land without compensation.

Hanekom said the expropriation without compensation will not happen to every land available but only where it is deemed “necessary”

Hanekom said the expropriation was necessary to address what he called imbalances but said it will be done responsibly without compromising food security and the economy.

“There are instances where the case of expropriation without compensation might be justified and the constitution must allow that to happen that is what the president said maybe misunderstood.”

However Hanekom warned that“there will be no landgrabbing spree”

Hanekom said the ANC made it clear in their resolution on the matter that food security must not be compromised when the expropriation is applied.

Hanekom is a respected ANC member who served under five democratically elected presidents. The 65-year-old and his wife Dr Trish Hanekom were imprisoned by thegovernment for playing a role in the struggle against apartheid.