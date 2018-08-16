Mass poisoning kills 22 dogs near Alice
At least 29 dogs were poisoned, and 22 died in Hillcrest, in Alice, on Tuesday. The animals were collected by the King William’s Town SPCA after community members called on the organisation for help. Annette Rademeyer, King William’s Town SPCA committee member and volunteer senior inspector, said: “The KWT SPCA received a call for help from a community in Alice yesterday after their dogs started dying en masse.
