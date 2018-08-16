Myburgh contended that Motsoeneng had made "extraordinarily" serious allegations against a lot of people‚ including the public protector. He argued that Motsoeneng's remarks at the 2017 press conference were made out of malice and revenge‚ and that he used the conference to inflate his ego.

Myburgh further argued that Motsoeneng was bound by contractual stipulations and could not rely on freedom of expression as a defence for making defamatory remarks. "Mr. Motsoeneng's right to freedom of expression is limited. He was not a member of the public; he was a senior employee of the SABC. His right [to freedom of expression] must yield to the rights of others not to be defamed‚" argued Myburgh.

"His statements do not enjoy legal protection because they impair the dignity of others."

Myburgh said Motsoeneng’s statements had undermined his relationship with the SABC‚ which had become irreparable. "If his dismissal is found to be procedurally unfair‚ a continued working relationship is not possible.

“We know that he has no relationship at all with Mr. Naidoo. He can't have his job back."

Earlier on Thursday‚ a group of Motsoeneng’s supporters picketed outside the CCMA.