Bank supplies bursaries to 43 WSU students

A group of 43 academically deserving students at Walter Sisulu University were awarded R2.4m in bursaries on Thursday thanks to Absa bank.

The Absa Group has announced that it will this year award over 3,000 scholarships across 12 countries as part of its continued commitment to education. In the past two years, Absa has funded over 6,500 university scholarships for young people across Africa.

Speaking at Thursday’s handover at WSU Nelson Mandela Drive Campus, Absa citizenship manager Andy de la Mare said the bursaries and scholarships are their way of ensuring an educated and successful society.

“A visible difference in the lives of thousands of young Africans is being felt through the Absa Scholarship Fund. Our organisation is unlocking education aspirations and helping Africa to realise its potential to contribute to long-term economic growth. This investment in people sits close to our hearts and is an expression of our efforts in shaping society by being a force for good, made possible by the dedication and commitment of the bank’s employees,” said De la Mare.

The scholarship fund helps to pay tuition, meals and books and assists the beneficiaries to be accommodated at various residences. Students who qualify are those who are currently pursuing their tertiary studies in various fields including commerce, humanities, engineering, science, art and technology.

WSU vice-chancellor Rob Midgley said the donation brings financial relief to students and to the university.

“What people don’t realise is that a university is a business and businesses cannot operate without funds, and despite all the commentary and conversation around student fees forming an important part of university’s income, 42% actually comes from the fees,” said Midgley.

Humanities student Sanelisiwe Dlepu said so often students at the institution graduate owing over R50,000 in fees. This is indeed proof that without the donations many of the beneficiaries would not have afforded to continue their studies.

“Words cannot express what this aid means to us because we basically wouldn’t be here without it. Absa is supporting us in our dreams to graduate and we promise to also give back when we have the means and we promise to strive for the best results and not disappoint,” said Dlepu.