BCM mayor honours dedicated long-service nurses

Dozens of selfless nurses were honoured by Buffalo City Metro mayor Xola Pakati on Thursday for long service and for their dedication to the health and welfare of the people of the metro.

“We have decided to host this event to honour particularly committed and dedicated nurses and we are doing this also because we are in women’s month in a year where we are celebrating Mamu Albertina Sisulu, who was a nurse by profession,” said Pakati.

He handed over certificates of appreciation to the nurses, who had been selected by the health institutions in the metro. The 35 nurses honoured at The Venue@Hemingways were from Frere, Grey, Cecilia Makiwane and Bhisho hospitals as well as the Nkqubela TB Hospital.

One of those honoured was Desiree Botha, 59, of Grey Hospital in King William’s Town, who has been serving the state since 1976.

“I began working at the Frere and I got a transfer in 1979 and I have loved working at Grey Hospital over the years.

“Nursing is my passion. Young nurses tend to come into the industry because they do not have other options and they come in for all the wrong reasons. This is why some are on their phones instead of working.“