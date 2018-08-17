Five pupils share a desk: School falls apart as Bhisho drags heels on promised new building

Atwell Madala High School in Mthatha is so overcrowded that up to five children are crammed into a single desk.

In some classrooms, teachers have to stand close to the door as there are up to 90 pupils inside. The toilets are filthy and pupils have to relieve themselves out in the open.

Ceilings in some classes are starting to fall down piece by piece and prefab structures have holes in the floor.

Angry parents at the school have lashed out at education bosses for putting the lives of their children at risk by failing to honour a promise to build them a proper school.

Atwell Madala school governing body chair Ndoyisile Fudumele said the building was nearly 40 years old. Since the school started operating in 1980, the year after it was built, the buildings had never been maintained.

“We were promised a new school,” said Fudumele. “Since there was never major maintenance, almost all the roofs are leaking. Ceilings are falling in every classroom. Even as pupils are writing exams, water leaks onto them.”