SA's top forensic investigator on 'Bird Island' author case
David Klatzow worked on high-profile cases like Brett Kebble, Ashley Kriel
South Africa’s top forensic sleuth is in Port Elizabeth to investigate the mysterious death of Mark Minnie, the co-author of The Lost Boys of Bird Island. Dr David Klatzow flew in last night at the request of Minnie’s family. Minnie, 58, was found dead on Monday at a friend’s Theescombe farm on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth with a gunshot wound to the head.
