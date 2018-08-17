Trevor Noah slammed for comparing Imran Khan to Donald Trump
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has landed in hot water after he compared newly-elected Pakistani president Imran Khan to Donald Trump.
The recent wave of backlash comes just weeks after Trevor angered Aboriginal activists over comments he made in a joke several years ago.
Trevor told viewers of his show that he believed the former cricketer and Trump had a lot in common.
The comedian said coverage of the Pakistani leader was like listening to reports about a "tanned Trump" and that Imran's residency was a "Pakistani Trump Tower".
"Look‚ I’m not saying Imran Khan is the brown Trump. Imran Khan is one of many leaders around the world following the successful format of the hit show called ‘The Trump Presidency’‚ including apparently using the same writers.”
He ended by urging those who wanted to move to Pakistan to avoid Trump to maybe go somewhere else.
“I don’t know if Prime Minister Khan will turn out like President Trump‚ but if you were moving to Pakistan to escape Trump‚ you might want to pick some place else‚” Trevor said at the end of his segment.
Trevor's comments grabbed headlines and hit the trends lists from the gulf to India and beyond‚ with many slamming the comedian's comparison.
Used to be a fan Trevor as I thought you did your research and spoke the truth. The Imran Khan and Trump comparison was baseless and rubbish and not that it matters to you, you have lost a fan for life— Global Citizen (@twisted__metal) August 16, 2018
@Trevornoah I really want you to get your facts straight about Imran Khan. He is the most popular politician in Pakistan. Comparing him with Donald Trump it's an insult to Pakistani people. pic.twitter.com/YlI2qbTv1a— fouzia shafiq (@fouzi_s) August 16, 2018
Before you leave let Trevor know he got the whole Imran khan trump comparison wrong. I’m a big fan of Trevor but wth was that?!! It’s like comparing Nelson Mandela to krusty the clown 😒— Ayesha Chak (@ayeshachak) August 17, 2018
