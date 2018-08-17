Apartheid-era law and order minister Adriaan Vlok does not believe that former defence minister Magnus Malan could have been part of a paedophilia ring during the 1980s.

He described the allegations made against Malan‚ and other top National Party politicians‚ in the book The Lost Boys of Bird Island‚ as shocking.

“It is really very shocking for me …. As far as I can remember‚ in the past none of these allegations came across my table‚ during that time‚” he said in an interview with CapeTalk http://www.capetalk.co.za/articles/315755/there-is-no-way-magnus-malan-could-ve-done-the-things-he-is-accused-of on Friday.

The book‚ written by former policeman Mark Minnie – who was found dead on Monday – and former journalist Chris Steyn‚ makes bombshell allegations about the abuse of boys and subsequent attempts to cover up the scandal.

“I know Magnus and I cannot believe these allegations against him‚” said Vlok.

He pointed out that Malan was guarded by protectors most of the time and was sceptical that they would have kept such an abhorrent thing a secret.

He recalled Malan‚ now dead‚ as having been an introvert who was honest and a person of “high character”.

“He was a wonderful person. As far as I remember him he was not a guy attracted to men and to children. He was an introvert‚ he was not outgoing but he was open. As far as I can remember him‚ he was always honest with me … I can remember him as a person of high character. He was a soldier.”

Vlok did‚ however‚ say it was important for the allegations to be properly investigated and that if there were victims‚ they should step forward with evidence so they could find closure. - TimesLIVE