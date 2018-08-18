BCM turned deaf ear to advice about contracts

CFO allegedly bulldozed ‘Contract 13’ through despite internal legal warnings

In what could be seen as “fiscal dumping”, Buffalo City Metro ignored internal legal advice and forged ahead with awarding multimillion-rand contracts earlier this year. Acting CFO Ntsikelelo Sigcau gave the thumbs up to the contract known as Contract 13, which is for the hiring of mechanical plant equipment and machinery, saying the city “must” implement the contracts because failure to do so would negatively affect service delivery and the metro’s expenditure performance.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.