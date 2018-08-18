News

Cyril grants Sobukwe state funeral

By Vuyolwethu Sopangisa - 18 August 2018
President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a decision to grant the late Zondeni Sobuwke a state funeral.
Image: File

The Sobukwe family has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to grant Zondeni Sobukwe a special official funeral.

The mother of Azania, as PAC founder Robert Sobukwe’s wife was affectionately known, died on Wednesday at her Graaff-Reinet home after a long illness.

She was 91 years old, her family said.

Sobukwe’s son, Dinilesizwe, said: “It is a great honour that the president declared a special state funeral for our mother.”

