News

Rape accused off the hook

Nine-year-old’s family devastated as case against teacher withdrawn

By Aretha Linden and Vuyolwethu Sopangisa - 18 August 2018

The case against a 52-year-old East London private primary school teacher who allegedly raped a nine-year-old pupil was provisionally withdrawn at the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The case was withdrawn due to a lack of DNA evidence. The matter was referred to the director of public prosecutions in Grahamstown.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan dies at 80
Staff singing, dancing with differently abled boy will warm your hearts
X