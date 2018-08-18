Rape accused off the hook

Nine-year-old’s family devastated as case against teacher withdrawn

The case against a 52-year-old East London private primary school teacher who allegedly raped a nine-year-old pupil was provisionally withdrawn at the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The case was withdrawn due to a lack of DNA evidence. The matter was referred to the director of public prosecutions in Grahamstown.

