As tributes pour in from across the globe for former UN secretary general Kofi Annan who died on Saturday after a brief illness‚ the DA has described him as one of the “great African diplomats of our time”.

The party said Annan‚ who was 80‚ would be sorely missed.

“The Nobel Peace Laureate and global statesman will be remembered for the decades of his life he committed to the UN‚ and for furthering the cause of peace throughout the world.

“As the first Secretary General from Sub-Saharan Africa‚ he brought a special commitment to the continent into the UN and worked tirelessly to bring stability to its nations‚” said DA shadow minister of international relations and cooperation Stevens Mokgalapa.

He added that as chair of The Elders and close friend of Tata Nelson Mandela‚ Annan had continued to promote the principles of justice‚ tolerance and friendship to all after stepping down from the UN.

“His absence will be keenly felt‚ and we offer our deepest condolences to his wife and family. He will be sorely missed and greatly celebrated.”

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu‚ a fellow Nobel Peace laureate‚ described Annan’s death as “devastating”.

“We give great thanks to God for Kofi Annan‚ an outstanding human being who represented our continent and the world with enormous graciousness‚ integrity and distinction.

“His passing is an unexpected and devastating loss‚ and Leah and I send our warmest love and deepest‚ deepest condolences to Nane and the Annan family‚” Tutu said.

He added: “It was a tremendous honour and privilege to have Kofi serve as a member of The Elders during my period as chairperson‚ and to be succeeded by someone of his caliber. Members of The Elders formed a special bond‚ and Leah and I send our condolences to this family‚ too.

“May Kofi rest in peace and rise in glory!

“May God bless Kofi’s family and all who had the joy to know and be inspired by him.”

