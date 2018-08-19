Hamba kahle ProKid. Hamba kahle ‘Number 1 Soweto Boy’.

August 19‚ 2018 will go down in the books as one of the saddest days for the nation‚ as it marks the day hip-hop pioneer ProKid was laid to rest.

It has been an emotional day for the Dankie San hitmaker’s loved ones‚ who gathered at the UJ Soweto Campus and thereafter Westpark Cemetery for his final send-off.

It was a fitting send-off filled with heartfelt tributes about the lasting legacy ProKid has left behind.

Tears flowed as loved ones bid farewell to ProKid who has been described as charismatic‚ caring and kind.

ProKid’s love for Soweto was hailed‚ and the way he touched the lives of thousands of people through music will be remembered for a lifetime.

Here’s a glimpse into the emotionally-charged send-off.