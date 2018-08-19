News

WATCH | ProKid will be laid to rest today

By Karishma Thakurdin and Chrizelda Kekana - 19 August 2018
South African legendary hip-hop artist Linda ProKid Mkhize will be laid to rest today
South African legendary hip-hop artist Linda ProKid Mkhize will be laid to rest today
Image: ProKid / Instagram

Hundreds of mourners have gathered at the UJ Soweto Campus on Sunday morning to bid farewell to hip-hop veteran ProKid.

For more news, visit: sabcnews.com

The rapper will be laid to rest at Heroes Acre at Westpark Cemetery after the service.

The stage at the campus auditorium has been beautifully adorned in green and yellow‚ with white flowers and gigantic pictures of ProKid.

The mood at the service is sombre as family members remember him with touching tributes.

On the programme of speakers today a letter from ProKid’s mom and wife Ayanda will be read out later.

ProKid died on August 8 after suffering a seizure. Last Thursday the entire hip-hop industry united to honour him with a fitting memorial service filled with electric performances and heartfelt speeches from the likes of AKA‚ Maggz and Slikour.

 

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Linda "Prokid" Mkhize Funeral Service
Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan dies at 80
X