WATCH | ProKid will be laid to rest today

The rapper will be laid to rest at Heroes Acre at Westpark Cemetery after the service.

The stage at the campus auditorium has been beautifully adorned in green and yellow‚ with white flowers and gigantic pictures of ProKid.

The mood at the service is sombre as family members remember him with touching tributes.

On the programme of speakers today a letter from ProKid’s mom and wife Ayanda will be read out later.