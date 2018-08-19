WATCH | ProKid's wife Ayanda pours her heart out in emotional letter

The family member started off by singing a few lines from Beyoncé’s Wishing On A Star‚ which Pro and Ayanda listened to when they spent time together.

“Thank you for being my love‚ my best and truest friend. My protector and my spiritual partner.”

Ayanda spoke about Pro’s joy when their daughter Nonkanyezi was born and the big dreams he had for her.

“Your kindness was unconditional. I never thought I’d be standing here today speaking about you in the past tense. You were the most incredible gift this journey of life has given me. I love you in this life and I’ll love you in the next.”

It has been an emotionally-charged service filled with touching tributes about the impact ProKid had on the hip-hop scene and the gaping hole he’s left in the hearts of his loved ones.

The rapper who died after suffering a seizure on August 8 will be laid to rest at Heroes Acre at Westpark Cemetery on Sunday afternoon.