The 23-year-old Mdantsane murderer Sibabalwe Mgijimane, convicted last month of killing his teenager girlfriend Awonke Diko, 19, in June 2017, inside his bedroom, will spend the next 15 years in jail.

This after he was sentenced on Monday by the local magistrate Eugene Moss. However his legal team has indicated to court that they will appeal such conviction and sentence. The appeal hearing is scheduled for September 6.