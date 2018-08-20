News

Cops involved, say slain taxi owner’s family

They aim to sue police, have officers charged

By Lulamie Feni - 20 August 2018

The family of the taxi owner who was shot dead in a Mthatha police cell last week, allege that crooked police may have had a hand in the brutal slaying. Simphiwe Maqungo, 38, who owned a fleet of taxis in Cape Town, had cheated death several times after being attacked, both in the Western Cape and in his home village of Lahlangubo in Ngcobo.

