Cops involved, say slain taxi owner’s family
They aim to sue police, have officers charged
The family of the taxi owner who was shot dead in a Mthatha police cell last week, allege that crooked police may have had a hand in the brutal slaying. Simphiwe Maqungo, 38, who owned a fleet of taxis in Cape Town, had cheated death several times after being attacked, both in the Western Cape and in his home village of Lahlangubo in Ngcobo.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.