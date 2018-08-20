EC’s September walks away with top sports personality award

Tsomo-born Premier Soccer League spokesperson Luxolo September walked away with the SA Sports Industry Group Personality of the Year award in Johannesburg on Friday.

Speaking to the Dispatch on Sunday Lux, as he is affectionately known, dedicated the accolade to rural children.

“The award is not for me, it is for every kid growing up in the rural areas, where life is still very tough, and for every child who is facing adversities today.

“It is to inspire them and remind them that our dreams are valid no matter how tough life is at the moment,” he said.

The former Daily Dispatch reporter was up against Comrades Marathon legend Bruce Fordyce, EFC Africa Extreme Fighting Championship founder Cairo Howarth and Asia, Africa and Middle East MD of Nielsen Sports Kelvin Watt.

“Any of these guys could have won it – they are quality. The award is not really about having a good personality – it is about a person who has had an impact in sport during this period. I have found my purpose in life, and daily, I’m pursuing it.”

He said sport should be used as a catalyst for change in South Africa. “It is an amazing platform. Football, in particular, has been the vehicle for change in this country.”

September said if everyone worked together, South Africa would be a better place.

“Our country is in a sad state of hopelessness. It is one thing that breaks my heart every time I go to Tsomo or Ngqamakhwe. The Eastern Cape has such a great story but we have to raise the bar. My vision is to see people who have been exposed to global events and platforms playing a meaningful role in the province. But then we have to transcend petty politics. We need resources. We need vision. We need to inspire. We need to create opportunities,” he said.