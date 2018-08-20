Five-star hotel for Wild Coast community land

Hundreds of jobs will be created; locals will have a49% share in facility

Construction of a five-star hotel on community land adjacent to the Wild Coast’s pristine Mkhambathi Reserve starts next month. Tourism minister Derek Hanekom told a media briefing in Tsitsikamma last week, at the launch of tourism month, which is in September: “It’s a really, great exciting project.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.