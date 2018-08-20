Five-star hotel for Wild Coast community land
Hundreds of jobs will be created; locals will have a49% share in facility
Construction of a five-star hotel on community land adjacent to the Wild Coast’s pristine Mkhambathi Reserve starts next month. Tourism minister Derek Hanekom told a media briefing in Tsitsikamma last week, at the launch of tourism month, which is in September: “It’s a really, great exciting project.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.