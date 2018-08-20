Judgment in bail bid in ‘butchery heist’ set for Tuesday

Judgment on the bail application case involving East London public figure Cino Shearer and his co-accused, Warren Isaacs and Shirley Gunuza, is expected to be handed on Tuesday by East London magistrate’s court Judge Joel Cesar.

The three were arrested in connection with planning to rob a local butchery they believed had R70m at its premises.

The three are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances, the aggravating circumstances being that they were armed with four rifles.