MiWay CEO apologises for tweet about Afrikaners
MiWay CEO Rene Otto has apologised for a tweet which seemed to offend Afrikaners on Twitter.
“The Lost Boys of Bird Island” is a must-read for white Saffas - especially Afrikaners who believe they are God’s chosen people - who are still in denial about the destruction of the Apartheid-era. It left me gutted. What do we learn from this and can we ever make amends?— Rene Otto (@reneotto5901) August 9, 2018
The tweet elicited angry responses‚ including one from AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.
What a pity that @reneotto5901 would try to create a link between Afrikaner history & paedophiles. As CEO of @miwayinsurance he seems happy to have Afrikaner clients, whilst insulting them. If I could have it my way, Otto would be on his way. https://t.co/v29FlUH90X— Kallie Kriel (@kalliekriel) August 18, 2018
Others called for a boycott of MiWay.
I say just Boycott miway insurance. Stand together and boycott. Remember what happened to Spur's restaurants.— Paulo (@PipSniper) August 19, 2018
However‚ talkshow host Redi Tlhabi saw nothing wrong with Otto’s tweet.
Nothing wrong with Rene's tweets. His reference to Afrikaners is not general accusation of paedophilia but reference to history. It's an invitation for people to fully confront what some of their prominent leaders did with the power invested in them. A power invested by whom?🤔 https://t.co/UVgjewv8l0— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) August 20, 2018
Following the Twitter reaction‚ Otto first apologised on the platform and later issued a statement. In the statement‚ Otto said the tweet was sent in his personal capacity and did not reflect the views of MiWay.
Otto said his intention with the tweet‚ while provocative‚ was not to hurt any person or culture‚ but to encourage the reading of the book and to challenge all South Africans‚ in particular Afrikaans-speaking South Africans‚ which included him‚ to debate the role of nation-building.
“In retrospect‚ I failed dismally‚” Otto said.
He said once he became aware of the hurt and offence he caused‚ he posted an unconditional apology on Twitter. “I want to repeat that apology here. I take full responsibility for my actions ‚ I should have known better.
“It is not in my nature to be hurtful or offensive‚ yet‚ the reaction to my tweet is testament to the fact that my words did hurt and offend. I have only myself to blame for this.”
Last year‚ MiWay weathered a storm when an email was widely shared‚ purportedly from the company assessor discussing a managerial decision to reject 90% of claims by black people because they were supposed to be easy targets and were “baboons”. The email turned out to be fake.
