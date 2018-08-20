NSFAS theft trial against WSU student postponed

The theft trial against Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani has been postponed to October 25.

This is after Mani's lawyer Asanda Pakade told the East London regional court magistrate Nomthandazo Vabaza that the defence team were still studying the contents of the docket and charge sheet submitted by the state.

State prosecutor advocate Luthando Makoyi confirmed to the court that he had furnished Pakade with a charge sheet and copy of the docket.

Vabaza said due to a congested court schedule, a nearer date could not be found and the matter could only be heard on October 25.

Mani, a third-year accounting student, was arrested by the Hawks on May 29 2018 for theft after student fund distributor Intelimali opened a theft case on September 5 2017.

This is after R14-million was allegedly erroneously loaded into her student account on June 1 2017. Mani is accused of failing to report the alleged “error” and instead blew R810,000 in 73 days. Between June 1 and August 13, she spent an average of R11,000 day.

The case was opened at the Berlin police station outside East London.