Protest over wages at National Lotteries Commission

A group of National Lotteries Commission (NLC) employees protested over wages on Monday outside their offices in Pretoria.

The National Health Education & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) are demanding an 8.5% wage increase for the next year while the NLC is offering 7%.

“We believe that [the] NLC can afford the bill based on the number of projects that are funded without making any impact in their communities‚” Nupsaw said in a memorandum it handed over at the NLC’s offices in Hatfield.

The second dispute is over promotions as trade unions claims some vacancies are not filled or advertised.

“The employers (NLC) said they have the prerogative to promote as they wish without following the due processes‚” Nupsaw chairperson Sello Qhina said.

He added that about 145 of the NLC employees are either Nupsaw or Nehawu members.

Nupsaw claimed in their memorandum they have met with the NLC 13 times between December last year and August 13‚ but that they are “still at square one”.

“Employers chose [to] undermine labour by imposing 7% and encouraging members to leave unions to be able to be paid while negotiations have not been concluded.”

TimesLIVE contacted the NLC for comment on Monday but they had not responded by the time of publication.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

- TimesLIVE