State capture inquiry judge ‘firm and assertive’

Of all the judges‚ former and current‚ it was deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo who was recommended by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to head what is arguably one of the most important judicial commission of inquiries for post-apartheid South Africa – probing state capture.

Lawyers who often argue before the Constitutional Court would tell you to never be fooled by the kind demeanour of the judge who hails from Ixopo‚ KwaZulu-Natal.

Zondo is firm in his jurisprudence and is assertive in his rulings. He is clear and is not afraid to point out misdirected arguments.

Which is why he was unshaken in his interview for the deputy chief justice position at the Judicial Service Commission last year when asked about claims that the judiciary had been captured.