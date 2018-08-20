State capture inquiry judge ‘firm and assertive’
Of all the judges‚ former and current‚ it was deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo who was recommended by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to head what is arguably one of the most important judicial commission of inquiries for post-apartheid South Africa – probing state capture.
Lawyers who often argue before the Constitutional Court would tell you to never be fooled by the kind demeanour of the judge who hails from Ixopo‚ KwaZulu-Natal.
Zondo is firm in his jurisprudence and is assertive in his rulings. He is clear and is not afraid to point out misdirected arguments.
Which is why he was unshaken in his interview for the deputy chief justice position at the Judicial Service Commission last year when asked about claims that the judiciary had been captured.
Members of the judiciary must know that when we are appointed to the bench it is not about popularity.
He said: “We as members of the judiciary must know that when we are appointed to the bench it is not about popularity. I am not supposed to give a judgment that will make me popular‚ whether it is with a particular political party of the population or the population in general or certain sectors of society. I must make a decision which‚ in my view‚ accords with the constitution and the law.”
There is no doubt that Zondo would take this conviction into the commission of inquiry investigating state capture when it begins its first round of public hearings on Monday.
Zondo‚ a judge for 21 years‚ is chairing the inquiry that is expected to last for the next two years and is tasked to get to the bottom of how the state was captured by the Guptas and their business associates.
From the onset‚ he said the commission would be proper‚ thorough and professional.
“We will seek to strike a balance to ensure that there is no delay. At the same time we want to ensure that the job is done properly‚” he said
Sunday Times journalist Qaanitah Hunter gives us a break down of what can be expected from the commission of inquiry into state capture which kicks off on Monday August 20 2018.
