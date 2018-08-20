Tikana halts road maintenance in Matatiele following violent protest

The protest action which saw the burning of government property in Matatiele last week has forced the department of transport to suspend the work of repairing roads, which was currently underway.

MEC Weziwe Tikana said: “The suspension of the service and the removal of the plant was taken following the violent and destructive action of some community members on July 14 2018. Three state vehicles were torched and other government property was vandalised.”

Tikana said a decision to suspend the services had to be taken to save more taxpayers’ money from going up in smoke.