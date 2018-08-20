The true bite of the Zondo judicial commission of inquiry probing state capture will be felt in the strength of the investigative team.

The six commissioners - seasoned legal doyens and number crunchers — have the enormous task of piecing together how the state was captured by the Gupta family and their business associates and how deep the corruption crept.

The chair of the commission‚ Justice Raymond Zondo‚ chose former auditor general Terence Nombembe to head the team of investigators‚ saying earlier this year that he had no doubt that the commission would derive a lot of value from Nombembe’s role as the head of the investigating team.

The chartered accountant from Qumbu in the Eastern Cape is heading a multi-skilled team of forensic investigators and lawyers who have been trawling through evidence and securing witness statements for the inquiry.

Nombembe is best known for his role as the auditor general of South Africa where he served for seven years until 2013.

At the time of his appointment to the Zondo Commission‚ he was the CEO of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA). He has since been seconded to the commission.

His role in SAICA soon became a course of controversy when the EFF raised concern that he may be conflicted because the Gupta-linked firm Trillion had donated R1.2-million to the organisation’s bursary programme.

Zondo however rejected the EFF’s concern that Nombembe was conflicted. SAICA said at the time that when they realised where the money came from‚ it was repaid.

Nombembe’s academic qualifications are substantive - first qualifying from the University of Transkei in 1982 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. Four years later‚ he graduated with an honours degree in Accounting Science from Unisa. The Walter Sisulu University conferred on Nombembe an honorary doctorate in Accounting Science in 2014.

During his tenure as AG‚ he was lauded for being firm against maladministration and malfeasance in government.

Nombembe will have Advocate Paul Pretorius SC by his side heading the legal work of the commission.

A general commercial litigator and a member of the South African Law Commission‚ Pretorius is a quiet legal revolutionary.

Other top legal eagles on board include Advocate Vincent Maleka SC who has been involved in previous commissions of inquiry and brings gravitas to the job.

Two top women advocates also form part of the team – Leah Gcabashe and Thandi Norman. Both have served as acting judges and are members of Advocates for Transformation.Norman worked on the Goldstone commission of inquiry into taxi violence in Eastern Cape‚ while Gcabashe worked on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's amnesty committee.