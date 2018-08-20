Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has revealed that the response to his call for evidence about state capture has been “disappointing” – and has urged “people who love South Africa” to come forward with such evidence.

Referring to the notice that requested public input on evidence of state capture‚ Zondo asked “people in provincial government‚ national government” and other other state bodies “do they not have any information?”.

“The response (to the call for evidence) has not been what we were expecting. The response has been quite disappointing‚” Zondo said‚ later urging anyone with knowledge of state capture to come forward.

Zondo further confirmed that he had appealed to both President Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Nhlanhla Nene for assistance with his inquiry’s major challenges: obtaining security clearance and ensuring that it had the budget it needed to operate.

“The State Security Agency has not been able to meet our expectations and requests. As of Friday‚ there is not much that SSA had done in terms of expediting security clearance processes‚” Zondo said. “I hope that this will be resolved pretty soon‚ because we have already lost a lot of time. The work that the commission needs to do is urgent.”

Zondo’s inquiry budget is R230m for its first six months‚ an amount believed to be the biggest in recent history.