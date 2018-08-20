Youth call for release of Dalindyebo on presidential pardon

Young people of AmaBhele nation have written to the Presidency requesting that King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo be released on presidential pardon.

Spokesperson for the young people Bhelekazi Mabandla wrote the letter on July 30. She said Dalindyebo had been through storms of persecution and that they still believed in him and in the cause of his release from incarceration. “I am able to write to you (Presidency) as leadership for the very freedom he sacrificed for (to be given to him).

It can only be righteous of me to stand as a voice in the wilderness when it is not so popular to do so. We request that the kind be released on a presidential pardon,” Mabandla said.

In 2005 the king was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was found guilty on a string of charges ranging from kidnapping and assault to arson, culpable homicide and defeating the ends of justice. He lodged an application for leave to appeal with the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and his application was granted.

The SCA, however, set aside his conviction for culpable homicide and reduced his sentence from 15 years to 12. For a full story read the Daily Dispatch on Tuesday.