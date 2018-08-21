15 years for murder of teen girlfriend

Killer boyfriend Sibabalwe Mgijimane was on Monday sentenced to 15 years in prison for murdering his teenage girlfriend Awonke Diko last year. However, his attorney Sherike Maharaj said they would be appealing the sentence on September 6. Mgijimane, who cut a lonely figure in the dock on Monday, was sentenced by Mdantsane magistrate Eugene Moss.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.