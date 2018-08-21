15 years for murder of teen girlfriend
Killer boyfriend Sibabalwe Mgijimane was on Monday sentenced to 15 years in prison for murdering his teenage girlfriend Awonke Diko last year. However, his attorney Sherike Maharaj said they would be appealing the sentence on September 6. Mgijimane, who cut a lonely figure in the dock on Monday, was sentenced by Mdantsane magistrate Eugene Moss.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.