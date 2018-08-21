Magistrate Collin Nekosi found that the NPA had succeeded in providing sufficient reasons for why its requested postponement of the case was necessary. But he also criticised the state for a “lacuna in decision-making” that “has resulted in unreasonable delays in the completion of the proceedings‚ which if left unchecked could substantially prejudice the accused”.

“I’m left with the impression that there has been no momentum to the investigation as one would expect in a matter of this nature. This contributes to the delay by the state being even more reprehensible‚” he said.

Nekosi found‚ however‚ that the delay was not such that it warranted the “severest sanction” of the case being struck from the roll.

He also conceded that the damning High Court rulings made against the Asset Forfeiture Unit in its bid to freeze Gupta assets allegedly linked to the Estina scam may have fuelled the accused's belief “that there was no case to answer”.

The state insists it can prove that R250m intended for poor black farmers was siphoned into the bank accounts of Gupta families‚ but have failed twice to secure the freezing of Gupta assets it claims are linked to this criminal scheme.

Referring to one of the damning rulings made against the state by Judge Fouche Jordaan‚ Gupta advocate Mike Hellens argued that the decision basically told the NPA: “You are talking nonsense. You do not understand the flow of funds. You do not understand banking.”

But Nekosi said High Court rulings pointed the state to the deficiencies in its own investigation‚ and had shown it the forensic evidence “that is required if the state is to continue with prosecution”. “Only the state knows the true state of the investigation”‚ he added.

The Guptas’ lawyers have insisted that there is currently no real evidence against Gupta nephew Varun Gupta and associates Ashua Chawla‚ Kamal Vasram‚ Ronica Ragavan and Nazeem Howa – who all worked for the Gupta business empire.

By ordering the state to hand over a finalised docket by November 30‚ Nekosi has enabled them to find out if they’re right – or have woefully underestimated the NPA.