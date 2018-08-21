MEC in talks with Matatiele council over protests

Eastern Cape transport MEC Weziwe Tikana will visit troubled Matatiele local municipality where three vehicles were torched by disgruntled residents over the state of poor roads.

Departmental spokesperson Unathi Binqose told the Daily Dispatch that the MEC was scheduled to meet with municipal bosses, business,residents and other stakeholders around 2pm on Tuesday in a bid to find a solution to the impasse.

"MEC Tikana's visit comes exactly a week after three state vehicles were torched and government offices vandalised during a protest, an incident which forced the department to suspend its roadworks and withdraw its plant in Matatiele," said Binqose.

The Dispatch reported on Monday that Tikana had suspended the fixing of roads in Matatiele to try and protect machinery and other equipment from being burnt. Binqose confirmed that services in Matatiele had shutdown as a result of the unrest.