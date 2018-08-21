Self-confessed druglord walks free after R1m fine
10-year jail sentence converted to R1m fine in exchange for guilty plea
Eastern Cape mandrax druglord Livingstone Napoleon, 61, has evaded a 10-year prison sentence after entering into a plea agreement with the state to pay a fine of one million rand instead. Livingstone was found guilty of drug dealing, drug possession and money laundering in early August. Sanca’s Eastern Cape director Roger Weimann was outraged at the leniency of the sentence, which he feared would set a precedent.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.