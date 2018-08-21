STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: We are fighting a war against abuse of state funds

National Treasury is fighting a “war” against abuse of the state’s procurement system‚ which is worth R800-billion per year.

This was testimony provided by acting chief procurement officer Willie Mathebula who is the first witness to testify before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s commission of inquiry on Tuesday.

“It’s a war that we are fighting to make sure there is no abuse of the system. There are still these elements embedded in the system for the intentional abuse of the system‚” Mathebula said.

Investigations have been initiated at various levels of the public service to curb abuse of the public purse‚ he said.