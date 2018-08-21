Self-confessed druglord walks free after paying R1m fine

10-year jail sentence converted to R1m fine in exchange for guilty plea

Eastern Cape mandrax druglord Livingstone Napoleon, 61, has evaded a 10-year prison sentence after entering into a plea agreement with the state to pay a fine of one million rand instead. Livingstone was found guilty of drug dealing, drug possession and money laundering in early August. Sanca’s Eastern Cape director Roger Weimann was outraged at the leniency of the sentence, which he feared would set a precedent.

