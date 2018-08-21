Underage drinking widespread

Some South African children make their drinking debut at age 11.

Statistics provided by the South African Drug and Anxiety Group reveal that despite the legal drinking age being 18, one in 10 children under the age of 14 has drunk alcohol in the last month, with less than three in 10 teenagers between the ages of 15 to 17 having consumed alcohol in the past month.

Ingrid Louw, chief executive officer for the Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (Aware.org), said the problem was widespread across SA.

Louw said possible reasons ranged from a lack of self-esteem or confidence to peer pressure, an unstable home environment and boredom.

“You’re bored and you just don’t know what to do and all of your friends are going down to the tavern on the corner to get a quart,” Louw explained.

“The other thing – and this is data that hasn’t been unpacked and contextualised yet – is that a simple thing like the accessibility of liquor can also be to blame.

“So the number of taverns in an area close to schools plays a role. Sometimes there’s too many taverns.”

To try and combat this, the non-profit organisation, in partnership with the Eastern Cape Liquor Board, is launching a sports and recreation programme next month aimed at teenagers and young adults.

The aims of the programme are to spread dual messages of responsible drinking to young adults and against underage drinking to teenagers.

Aware.org spokesperson Ashveer Kewalpershad said they planned to host five sporting tournaments in the Eastern Cape between September and February.

The programme forms part of a R6m investment into harm reduction programmes in the province.

“The project is accompanied by research. A baseline survey will be conducted prior to the tournaments.

“The baseline will assess the knowledge, attitudes and behaviour of the target group.

“This will ensure we can measure the impact of the programme after the intervention by assessing a change in behaviour, attitudes and knowledge,” Kewalpershad said.

Louw said many young people were not aware of the negative effects of alcohol on their developing bodies.

East London-based Dr Daya Appavoo said when taken in excess, alcohol affected the liver, heart and muscles.

“School children who consume alcohol may start performing badly in school, some drop out and others don’t participate in sport.

“They may become antisocial and display behavioural problems in the classroom.

“They stand a higher chance of becoming addicts if they start drinking from a young age as the habit becomes entrenched in them,” Appavoo said.

Rhiannon Bond, a senior social worker at the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca), said they had a programme aimed at teenagers who experimented or indulged in occasional drinking.

She said they offered one-on-one counselling sessions, as well as group sessions.

“Most of our minors coming in are experimenting with alcohol, marijuana and cigarettes, as those are the main gateway substances,” she said.