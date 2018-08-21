Jacob Zuma’s former trusted and powerful adviser Lakela Kaunda is being accused of facilitating a meeting between state capture whistleblower Vytjie Mentor and the infamous Gupta family.

In a statement submitted to the Zondo State Capture Inquiry‚ for the first time Mentor names Kaunda as the person who allegedly called her in 2010 to arrange the meeting with the family at their Saxonwold compound.

Kaunda‚ who previously served as the former president’s chief of staff and spokesperson‚ is contesting Mentor’s claim.

She has a legal team representing her at the commission‚ which kicked off in Johannesburg on Monday‚ after being informed that she was implicated in the state capture scandal.