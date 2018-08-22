Cewu takes farming to dizzy heights in Cala
Small-scale farmer shows that will can be more important than training
With no formal training and little experience in farming, Ntombizanele Cewu, 43, has turned her two family farms near Khowa (previously Elliot) into thriving businesses while also making her mark in the livestock farming industry. Cewu, a human resource management graduate from the Midrand Graduate Institute in Johannesburg, left her job at Real People in East London to join her father on the family farm in 2012.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.