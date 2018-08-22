Cewu takes farming to dizzy heights in Cala

Small-scale farmer shows that will can be more important than training

With no formal training and little experience in farming, Ntombizanele Cewu, 43, has turned her two family farms near Khowa (previously Elliot) into thriving businesses while also making her mark in the livestock farming industry. Cewu, a human resource management graduate from the Midrand Graduate Institute in Johannesburg, left her job at Real People in East London to join her father on the family farm in 2012.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.