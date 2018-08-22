Mayor opens case as car broken into
Chris Hani Mayor Kholiswa Vimbayo’s Ford Ranger bakkie was broken into at the Tsogo Sun Garden Court in East London.
Police spokesperson warrant officer Hazel Mqala confirmed that a case of theft from a motor vehicle was opened.
“The docket mentions that the right back widow was broken into. The complainant alleges that belongings were taken from the vehicle,” said Mqala.
The mayor was among hundreds of ANC members deployed in government who were attending the mid-year lekgotla. The bi-annual meeting, scheduled to end on Wednesday, started on Saturday.
ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayithobi said the incident was regrettable and that the party wanted a speedy inquiry. He said the hotel surveillance should assist in the apprehension of the thieves.
She said her clothes had been stolen. She was woken when her driver called her to say her car had been broken into.
“We are thankful that no one was physically harmed,” said Ngcukayithobi.
The bakkie was parked in the hotel’s secured parking lot when it was broken into.
She said her clothes had been stolen. She was woken when her driver called her to say her car had been broken into.
“I had just booked myself into the hotel for one night and that happened. I immediately came out and I found the police and the hotel manager outside,” said Vimbayo.
“The manager said they did see a Corolla that was driving out as the alarm on our car went off, but the explanation was that they had bumped the car and that was the reason the alarm was going off. The hotel staff claims that they could not stop the car,” said Vimbayo.
- The general manager at the East London Garden Court, Ian Mackay, declined to comment, saying that only their communications team was allowed to comment, but the group did not respond by the time of writing on Tuesday..
