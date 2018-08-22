Mayor opens case as car broken into

“We are thankful that no one was physically harmed,” said Ngcukayithobi.

The bakkie was parked in the hotel’s secured parking lot when it was broken into.

She said her clothes had been stolen. She was woken when her driver called her to say her car had been broken into.

“I had just booked myself into the hotel for one night and that happened. I immediately came out and I found the police and the hotel manager outside,” said Vimbayo.

“The manager said they did see a Corolla that was driving out as the alarm on our car went off, but the explanation was that they had bumped the car and that was the reason the alarm was going off. The hotel staff claims that they could not stop the car,” said Vimbayo.