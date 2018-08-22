NGO helps DV schoolgirls with pads

With just months left to final examinations, NGO Seed Trust has worked hard to ease the fears of girls who stay away from school because they can’t afford sanitary towels.

The NGO donated two months worth of sanitary pads to Sinovuyo Secondary school in Duncan Village on Tuesday.

The Cape Town-based NGO also wants to lift teacher confidence by providing leadership advice to teachers and staff.

Led by former St Andrews College principal David Wylde, assisted by his wife Ingrid to identify the school, the couple, with help from private funders, donated close to 400 pads to the mostly girls’ school, which has 260 pupils.

“We wanted to donated packets that will be enough for the pupils. This is a very difficult time for them,” said Ingrid. They had wanted to donate to all 14 schools in Duncan Village but fell short of donations.

“We believe some of the big companies here in East London will take notice and help where they can,” she said. Of the 400 packets, a few would be kept at the school for emergencies.

“It is never nice to see a girl having to leave school early because she is embarrassed.

“That feeling that needs to be erased,” she said.

Principal Thaziya Mnyaka said the school felt loved.

“It is a unique feeling. The people who donated do not even know us, yet they felt a need to come and assist us in such a stressful time for us.”

David, a revered principal in his stint at St Andrew’s College in Grahamstown, now mentors principals across the province in his own capacity.

“Being a principal is a lonely job. I know this personally and I am willing assist them especially in the upcoming weeks,” he said.