PAC host memorial service for Sobukwe

The provincial executive committee of the PAC hosted a memorial service for the late Zondeni Sobukwe at Fort Hare University in East London on Wednesday.

An activist in her own right, she is the wife of the late PAC founding president Robert Sobukwe. Zondeni was born on July 27 1927 in Hlobane in KwaZulu-Natal. Contralesa provincial secretary and Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyane is among the guests.

PAC deputy president Mzwanele Nyontso will deliver the keynote address. Two other memorial services are in Alice and Graaff-Reinet. This is a developing story.