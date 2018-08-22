A former assistant water polo coach at Parktown Boys’ High School allegedly pulled a 15-year-old pupil’s “genital organs and pubic hair” on 57 occasions‚ and also tried to strangle him about 20 times‚ between 2015 and 2016.

Collan Rex‚ 22‚ who was a boarding master at the Johannesburg school‚ is also accused of showing another boy the erotic movie Fifty Shades of Grey on his laptop while stroking his face before whipping his legs.

Shocking details of Rex’s lewd acts with the boys‚ who were between 13 and 16 years old‚ are laid bare in a 76-page indictment which outlines the 327 counts he is facing.

These include one count of rape‚ 110 counts of attempted murder‚ 199 counts of sexual assault‚ seven of exposure of pornography to a child‚ two of sexual grooming and eight of assault.

A total of 23 boys are complainants in the case. Rex pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault against 12 of the 23 boys in the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Katlehong‚ east of Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday.

-For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select.