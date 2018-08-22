Siyenza's group chief executive multimillion-rand home seized

Mink-and-manure mansion forfeited as ill-gotten gains

Siyenza Group chief executive Bongani Mpeluza’s multimillion-rand home on the luxurious Blair Atholl golf and equestrian estate near Johannesburg was forfeited to the state on Tuesday. The R17m mink-and-manure property, which is on golf legend Gary Player’s original farm overlooking the Crocodile River, is considered to be part of the proceeds of a R94m tender heist perpetrated on the Amathole District Municipality (ADM) in the so-called Siyenza toilet scandal.

