Siyenza's group chief executive multimillion-rand home seized
Mink-and-manure mansion forfeited as ill-gotten gains
Siyenza Group chief executive Bongani Mpeluza’s multimillion-rand home on the luxurious Blair Atholl golf and equestrian estate near Johannesburg was forfeited to the state on Tuesday. The R17m mink-and-manure property, which is on golf legend Gary Player’s original farm overlooking the Crocodile River, is considered to be part of the proceeds of a R94m tender heist perpetrated on the Amathole District Municipality (ADM) in the so-called Siyenza toilet scandal.
