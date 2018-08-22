UFH course for traditional leaders

The Eastern Cape government has set aside R1.4m to help traditional leaders who have passed matric to study further.

Those without matric will not benefit from the programme, which is meant to improve the leadership and governance knowledge of traditional leaders.

Already 20 traditional leaders have registered for national diplomas and advanced certificates with the University of Fort Hare.

Speaking at the programme launch in Bhisho on Monday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa said: “The programme offers six block sessions at the UFH’s Bhisho campus covering modules in history, heritage and ethics of traditional leadership. They will also learn about matters of legal and legislative aspects of traditional leadership, community development support and leadership development.”

Public administration, financial management, interpersonal skills, self-management, and land, mineral and marine resources management will also be part of the programme.

Among the dignitaries at the launch were UFH vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana and Cogta head of department Gabisile Gumbi-Masilela.

“The government acknowledges the critical role of the traditional leadership institution in South Africa, particularly in relation to the rural development strategy.

“It therefore remains committed to strengthening the institution of traditional leadership. The establishment of the national, provincial and local houses of traditional leaders is a testament to the recognition of the role of traditional leaders as enshrined in the country’s constitution,” Xasa said.

The government needed to do more to restore the dignity of traditional leaders, he added.

“Let us continue to organise programmes to bring traditional leaders fully into the socio-political life of the South African nation and ensure that we complement one another rather than compete between elected and traditional authorities.”

Xasa discouraged royal families from taking traditional leadership disputes to court, urging them to use other available structures.

UFH spokesperson Khotso Moabi said the course aimed to equip both traditional and elected leaders with the transformational leadership and governance skills needed for contemporary challenges.

“It is also to transform traditional leadership from the colonial and apartheid perceptions of it and deal with local, national and global leadership issues, and to become able to work in partnership with other development stakeholders.

“It is also to ground learners in contemporary theories of leadership, unlock their potential and awaken their desire to grow as African leaders,” said Moabi.