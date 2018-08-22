Wage talks at FN Battery stall

Wage negotiations between a thousand employees and their employers at First National Battery in East London have collapsed.

The workers took to the streets demanding an 11% salary increase, a housing allowance and an improvement in their medical aid package.

The battery manufacturing company has four sites in East London – one in Fort Jackson, an engineering plant, BVR in West Bank and a plant in Settlers Way.

Numsa is the leading union in the strike.

Numsa leader Elijah Madwara said they had tried hard to engage the company on the wage impasse.

Madwara said the union had roped in their Eastern Cape provincial leaders such as Mziyanda Twani and Andile Bloko to help workers and to persuade employers.

“During the course of negotiations, the CCMA was also invited to mediate and it emerged that the only areas where parties could not find each other were a housing allowance and improvement in the company’s medical aid contribution,” said Madwara.

Russell Bezuidenhout, managing director at First National Battery, said the company preferred not to comment at this stage.