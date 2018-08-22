“These remarks do not represent who we are as an organisation nor as individuals who make up the organisation. As of today‚ procedures have been taken to ensure that our head office and all our ancillary sites will no longer use products and services provided by St George’s Fine Foods or any entity that is associated with Adam Catzavelos.”

This was the latest firm to cut ties after a video in which Catzavelos used the k-word while celebrating the fact that no black people were around him on a beach went viral. In it‚ he said: "Let me give you a weather forecast here: Blue skies‚ beautiful day‚ amazing sea and not one k****r in sight. F***ing heaven on earth."

He then pointed to the camera and said: "You cannot beat this. You cannot beat this."

It was not immediately clear whether Catzavelos was back in the country following his beach holiday. There was no movement on Wednesday outside his Johannesburg home where the gate remained firmly shut.

A black street vendor‚ selling strawberries and naartjies‚ sold his goods to motorists in traffic just a stone’s throw away from his house. Several cars were parked on the side of the road close to his house‚ the occupants waiting for a school nearby to close for the day.

But as soon as Catzavelos‚ who deleted his social media accounts‚ resurfaces‚ he will have to face the music as a criminal case was being opened against him by the Economic Freedom Fighters and a complaint has been lodged with the SA Human Rights Commission.

Social media users on Wednesday also took aim at those who posted messages of support for Catzavelos‚ suggesting they too should be named and shamed.

Commentators on social media voiced concern over whether Catzavelos would be liable for prosecution under the South African legal system as his utterances and the offensive video may have been filmed abroad. As a South African citizen‚ he was obliged to follow the laws of South Africa‚ said the SA Human Rights Commission’s Gift Kgomosotho.