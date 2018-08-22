WATCH | Social media finds k-word beach goer
After the Economic Freedom Fighters called for help to identify a man who took to social media to boast about a beach holiday where not a single k****r was around‚ Twitter users have found him.
The man has been identified as businessman Adam Catzavelos. While the man was believed to have been linked to Nedbank‚ the banking giant moved to distance itself from him.
“Nedbank and 702 strongly condemn all forms of racism. Adam Catzavelos is not a Nedbank employee. He took part in a Business Accelerator Programme in 2014. He‚ along with 360 other entrepreneurs‚ was profiled on the programme hosted on 702 and sponsored by Nedbank over 6 years‚” the company tweeted.
Catzavelos’s video had gone viral on social media on Tuesday.
In it‚ he said: “Let me give you a weather forecast here: Blue skies‚ beautiful day‚ amazing sea and not one k****r in sight. F***ing heaven on earth.”
He then points to the camera and says: “You cannot beat this. You cannot beat this.”
In response‚ EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi tweeted: “[Racism Alert] we are looking for this white boy. Anyone who knows him‚ his name and where he is based‚ please DM me… (sic).”
As Twitter users soon identified the man‚ some posted his personal details online‚ including what was believed to be his cellphone number.
Efforts by TimesLIVE to reach Catzavelos were not immediately successful. He has also deactivated his social media accounts.
